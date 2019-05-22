Amidu Has Not Repented From Alleging Without Evidence– Suhuyini

Martin Amidu is Ghana's first Special Prosecutor

Mr. Suhuyini said since Mr. Martin Amidu had leveled allegations without enough basis against people in the past there is a possibility of repeating the same in his current office.

According to him, there hasn’t been any concrete evidence to suggest that the officer Mr. Amidu has suspended the one who leaked the said document.

Expressing reservations about Mr. Amidu’s current position, the MP said he initially voted against his approval when he was vetted by the Appointment Committee because of his temper.

Mr. Suhunyini said he also filed a suit challenging his eligibility for the office but changed his vote after being prevailed upon to do so.

The MP said he feels vindicated when he hears of the recent reports.

---Myjoyonline