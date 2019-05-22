Kwame Anum Gets 16 Bed Health Facility

Construction of 16 bed fully equipped Health Centre for the people of Kwame Anum in the Ga South Municipality has taken shape.

The facility, being constructed with funding from the Infanta Malaria Prevention Foundation (IMPF), will serve the over eighty-two thousand (82,000) population of Kwame Anum, Ashalaja and other surrounding communities. It will complement services rendered by the Obom Health Centre, the only health facility in the Obom sub-district.

The sod cutting ceremony was performed by the First Lady of the Republic of Ghana H.E. Mrs Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

Addressing dignitaries at the ceremony, Mrs Akufo-Addo who is also the founder of the Infanta Malaria Prevention Foundation said her Organization strongly believes that access to quality healthcare is a basic human right, and so are passionate when it comes to bringing healthcare to the doorsteps of Ghanaians.

“Part of what we do”, she said, “is to provide health facilities in communities that urgently need them, and Obom Sub-district is one such community”.

She urged Organizations and Institutions to support the quest for universal primary healthcare stating, “For everyone to have reasonable access to quality health care irrespective of where they live, every community deserves to have a range of both preventive and curative healthcare by skilled providers”.

Mrs Akufo-Addo expressed optimism that the new facility when completed by the end of the year will be well staffed to provide the critical services needed and the health workers posted there will work tirelessly to provide the desired quality of care.

This, she said will go a long way to take pressure off the Obom Health Centre, while bringing quality healthcare closer and accessible to the people.

On behalf of the Infanta Malaria Prevention Foundation, Mrs Akufo-Addo thanked political, Traditional and Opinion leaders in Ga- South for their support in ensuring a successful project take-off, and asked that they continue to provide protection for workers and equipment on site to ensure a successful and timely completion of the project for the benefit of all.

She used the opportunity to encourage the practice of sleeping under treated mosquito nets to prevent malaria and advised pregnant mothers to attend antenatal clinics, test for HIV, and exclusively breastfeed their babies for at least six (6) months for better health.

The Chief of Kwame Anum, Nii Kwame Anum, expressing his profound gratitude to Mrs. Akufo-Addo and the Infanta Malaria Prevention Foundation for selecting their community to put up the Health facility, described it as timely relief in the face of the rapid rate of population growth in the Ga South district with its attendant pressure on social infrastructure.

Other traditional and political dignitaries who graced the ceremony were Hon. Member of Parliament for Bortiano Ngeleshie Amanfrom, Hon. Habib Saad ; Municipal Chief Executive of Ga South Hon, Joseph Nyami Stephens and, the Ga South Municipal Director of Health Services, among others.