Mpohor NDC Showcases Ignorance — Mpohor NPP Fires Back

Mpohor MP

The leadership of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Mpohor Constituency of the Western Region has describe as false and malicious a statement by the Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) against the MP for the area.

It would be recalled that on Friday, May 17, 2019, the NDC Communications Directorate issued a statement that the NPP MP was circulating some pictures claiming to be the construction of Apowa-Benso road.

The NDC described the said purported projects as false and called on the general public to ignore the MP and his Constituency Executives.

Below is the full statement:

IGNORE THE NDC IN MPOHOR, THEY ARE ON AGENDA TO TARNISH THE GOOD IMAGE OF MPOHOR MP, THE NDC NO NOTHING ABOUT APOWA-BENSO ROAD CONSTRUCTION

Our attention has been drawn to a press release by the Mpohor NDC dated, 13th May, 2019, and it will be a great disservice to the people in the District, and New Patriotic Party (NPP), if we do not set the records straight.

The release, among others, asked the member of parliament of the constituency, Hon. Alex Kofi Agyekum to render an apology for lying to his constituents.

The NDC claimed it had intercepted a report, purportedly from a social media outlet, precisely Facebook, and that the MP and some of his constituency executives have paid a visit to a contractor who is working on the Apowa- Benso road.

It is surprising, how the NDC has now resorted to social media as its source of believable information.

The Apowa- Benso road is the major road that leads to the District Capital of Mpohor District. The state of this road has been a major challenge to us all. This road was awarded to a contractor and a sod-cutting was performed by the president, Nana Akufo-Addo, on 10th June, 2018.

The MP who represents the people of Mpohor Constituency found it proper to visit the site with his constituency executives so as to gather first-hand information about progress of work , during which he also held discussions with the contractor.

The "cry and throwing of tantrums" by the NDC is that the news report on the MP's visit, and the accompanying photographs are false representations of the road under construction.

Why does the NDC need an apology from the MP and the NPP? Is it his visit to the site, or the photographs attached to the report?

If it is the photographs then, it is high time the NDC stopped its dreaming in a web of fantasy.

We as a country have encountered several media gimmicks ranging from fallacy reportage, wrongful headlines among others. However, ignorance on the part of NDC in Mpohor had become so white as snow.

Few weeks ago, there was an expose which purported that Government is training militias in a State facility, but when it was subjected to thorough scrutiny,it was found to be false, for which the media house that published the story apologized.

If the NDC has someone to question or to render apology, it should be the reporter who failed to act professionally on happenings in the Mpohor district.

On the issue that the MP and NPP have taken undue credit for projects they knew nothing about, thus referring to Botodwina CHPS compound, K9 CHPS compound, and a six unit classroom block at Akotrom as projects which the erstwhile Mahama administration undertook, the facts are to the contrary.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) which was built on strong political tradition, and adherence to the rule of law and good governance, would not deny that such projects were, indeed, started by the former Mahama administration.

The question now is -were those projects functional before the NDC exited power? if the answer is no, who then made them functional?

"Management In Living "differentiates a "house" and a "home", explaining that" a house does not have people living in it but a home does".

This proves that NDC left us a house and the MP together with the DCE have given us a home.

NDC must know that political governance is a continuum, and the MP, together with the DCE have committed no crime by continuing from where the NDC left them.

The duo are just proving to the NDC what good governance is all about. But out of atimy, if the NDC stands by the conviction that the MP has committed a crime, then it will be good to activate the essence of comparative politics.

To this end, it is only proper to state emphatically, that the Botodwina CHPS compound, K9 CHPS compound and Akotrom six unit classroom block were started by the NDC , and the MP together with the DCE worked towards their completion.

Completion of such projects is good news and that the Mpohor District must be proud of them.

Condemnation is not a good option in politics.

Thank you.

Signed!

Ben Fordah

Communication Director Mpohor NPP