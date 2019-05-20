Modern Ghana logo

20.05.2019 Disaster

Just In: Two Dead In Monday's Downpour In Adabraka

Emmanuel Yeboah Britwum
1 HOUR AGO DISASTER

Atleast two deaths have been recorded so far on Monday following the torrential rains in Accra and some parts of the country.

According to a report on Accra FM, monitored by ModernGhana, two people have been found dead at Adabraka, a suburb of Accra.

Places such as Kwame Nkrumah Circle Interchange, Okponglo, and Avenor have also been flooded as well as some parts of Dzorwulu junction.

The effects of flood waters have become a perennial problem in Ghana.

The rain which is supposed to be a blessing to our farmers and Ghanaians, in general, has now become a worry due to the number of lives lost any rainy day.

Check this space for more update

Emmanuel Yeboah Britwum
Emmanuel Yeboah Britwum News & Entertainment Reporter
