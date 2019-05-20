Akufo-Addo Ineptitude Cause Of Road Crashes—Drivers

The National Concern Drivers Association is piling blames on President Akufo-Addo for the numerous road accidents in the Country.

According to the drivers, Akufo-Addo has failed to live up to expectation in many aspect of governance especially in the transport sector sighting shoddy works and poor construction of roads as a great example.

The drivers in a statement said road users are confronted with road accidents due to the President failure to put the Road Ministry to work to ensure our roads are safe for both drivers and commuters.

Below is the statement :

BLAME ANY ROADS ACCIDENTS ON THE PRESIDENT, TRANSPORT MINISTER, ROADS AND HIGHWAYS MINISTER AND THE GPRTU CHAIRMAN.

We the National Concern Drivers Association are highly disappointed in the president Nana Akufo-Addo for breaking his campaign promise to reduce fuel prices in the country.

Fuel prices and the standard of living in the country continues to increase day by the day, contrary to the promise made by the president in the 2016 election. We wish to let the government understand that, increase in fuel prices is affecting our businesses negatively and causing us to incur several losses.( ie.increased price of spare parts,road worthy and other related taxes)

We're asking President Nana Akufo-Addo to reduce the prices for drivers or hand over the seat of president to his vice since we belive Dr Bawumia is capable and competent , The fuel prices are too high, besides we also resource government with taxes paid to the Transport sector.

If after the ban on noise making we don't see any change, government will hear from us again.

SECURITY

We as drivers have been left to our faith since our security agencies have neglected us leading to arm robbery attacks on our highways almost everyday.Traders are been reap off their monies, drivers are been shot to dead due lack of proper Police patrols on our roads.

As a President of Ghana, if robbery takes over our roads then it will be prudent to step aside for your able vice to take over.

DISAPPOINTMENT IN GPRTU CHAIRMAN

We the Concern Drivers Association are highly disappointed in our chairman who is the head of GPRTU for exhibiting gross incompetency during his tenure. The welfare of drivers are his less priority thinking about his selfish gains.

The Chairman has no plans of contesting hence he is comfortably in bed with government milking us.

POOR ROADS NETWORK

The roads on which we drive are nothing to write home about, poor road construction works and shoddy work. Potholes now turn manholes and feeda Roads turns gutter.

We visit shops for servicing after every trip with this we are charging the reluctant roads and highways minister and the Transport minister to pay critical attention on roads.

A.M.A ASSAULT ON DRVERS

The attention of the association has been drawn to a recent attack on one of our drivers by A.M.A task force leading to the loss of his left eyes. We are calling on the A.M.A boss and the Ghana Police Service to bring the culprit into book.

We will end by saying that, Ghanaians should blame every road accident on the roads and highways minister, the Transport minister, the GPRTU chairman and the President of Ghana.

President National Concern Drivers Association

Paa Pa Willie 020 296 5120

National PRO

David 0541063682

Greater Accra PRO

0244722641 Nii Ashie

Central Regional PRO

0242126365 Arhin Kwesi