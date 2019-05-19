Man Charged With Reckless Driving Prefers Jail Than Home To Wife

A Florida man who was spotted standing through his sunroof while driving on a busy expressway told police that he would rather prefer being locked up than go home to his wife.

70-year-old Leonard Olsen was detained last week after being spotted by an off-duty policeman while standing through the sunroof of his car with his arms spread out. The witness, who actually managed to film the bizarre stunt, said that at one point Olsen was just sitting on his sunroof while the car was still moving. After being stopped by troopers alerted by the off-duty officer, Olen initially denied that he had ever stood out the sunroof while driving, saying that he didn’t “know about that”.

However, after being told that someone had seen and recorded him doing just that, the man changed his story, telling the troopers that he planned to turn himself in because he didn’t want to go back to his wife.

“Mr. Olsen stated that he wanted to turn himself in to an ‘official’ and asked if he could turn himself in to me,” one of the troopers who stopped the 70-year-old man wrote in his report. “When asked ‘why do you want to do that?’ Mr. Olsen stated ‘My wife treats me like a servant and she’s the mistress and I’m tired of this s–t.'”

The man allegedly added that he would rather “go to jail than go back home”. Well, Olsen got his wish; he was taken to jail and is facing a misdemeanour charge for reckless driving.

After being shown the video of him standing through the sunroof at high speed, Leonard Olsen tried to downplay the severity of his actions, saying telling police that “the car drives itself and has a gigantic computer in it” and that ” he thought it would be a nice way to praise God for a minute”.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen someone do something to land themselves in jail just to avoid going back to their spouse. Three years ago we wrote about Lawrence John Ripple, who robbed a bank and then calmly waited for police to arrive because he preferred jail than going home to his wife.

—Odditycentral