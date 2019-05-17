CLOGSAG To Go Red Over NPP Interference In Civil Service

The leadership of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association (CLOGSAG) has expressed their displeasure over the preponderance by the NPP government to replace its members with political appointees.

The leadership explained that it’s obvious the government is working so hard to dismiss and usurp the powers of civil servants, which they won’t agree.

The Association has directed civil servants at the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MMDAs) in the Greater Accra Region to start wearing red armbands ahead of a series of protests to register their disapproval over government’s consistent interference in their affairs.

The Leadership also announced at the emergency meeting which was held in Accra today, Friday 17th May 2019 that 28 May to 31 May 2019 is the date that has been slated for the series of “demo” therefore members of CLOSAG should take notice and let their grievances out on the said date.

They noted that the fight won't end now citing their reason for recently fighting the appointment of a Deputy Chief Labour Officer, Mr Francis Ofori Kwansah as acting Chief Labour Officer at the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations as an example.