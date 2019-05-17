World's Cheapest Mortgage Facility In Ghana Coming – Atta-Akyea

Works and Housing Minister, Samuel Atta Akyea has hinted of plans by government to introduce a credible mortgage scheme to help reduce the housing deficit in the country, ABC News Ghana can report.

In an interaction with the media, Mr. Atta-Akyea explained that the Akufo-Addo administration is currently considering an affordable housing system which will allow interested buyers pay a relatively cheaper interest on mortgage loans.

This by far, he explains, will be the lowest interest charged on any mortgage arrangement in the world.

“We are exploring how to use some of the pension funds by workers where workers are deducted every month to purchase a mortgage and insurance by the end of their service,” he stated.

He added that the initiative is aimed at assisting the middle-income earners leverage on available funds to purchase mortgages over a long period of time.

He noted that the arrangement is currently under review with experts working at a fine-tuned financial model to be considered by cabinet.

Samuel Atta-Akyea says he’s hopeful that the mortgage scheme will attract the needed partners from the private sector to make it a major success.

--- ABCNewsgh.com