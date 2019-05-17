Berekum Roads To Get Facelift

Roads in the Berekum Municipality in the Bono region are expected to receive facelift very soon.

This was disclosed by the Bono Regional Minister Evelyn Amma Kumi Richardson during a working visit to the Municipality.

The working visit took the Minister and her Deputy who is also the Member of Parliament for Jaman North, Mr. Siaka Stevens to the Berekum palace where she paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of the Berekum Traditional Area, Daasebre Amankona Diawuo II.

Welcoming the Minister to the palace, the Omanhene of the Berekum Traditional Area Daasebre Amankona Diawuo II commended the Regional Minister for her nomination and subsequent approval by Parliament.

He said her new position was as a result of her good track record when she was the Municipal Chief Executive for Sunyani.

The Omanhene expressed the hope that the Minister will continue to work hard in her new portfolio adding that, it will go a long way to help the region to develop and the country at large while contributing to achieving the vision of President, Nana Addo Akufo-Addo.

The Regional Minister assured the chiefs and people of Berekum of government’s commitment to develop the Municipality.

She said the Municipality will benefit from a 15kilometre road project under the Sino Hydro barter agreement.

She also revealed that the Municipality will benefit from the Secondary Cities Project which also includes the construction of roads.

As part of the visit, the Minister commissioned a dormitory facility for the Berekum Senior High School funded by the Ghana Education Trust Fund(GETfUND).

She also inspected a three-unit classroom block at Roman Catholic Mixed School which is being funded by the Berekum Municipal Assembly through its Internally Generated Funds (IGF) as well as inspection of two renovated bungalows for the Magistrate and Circuit Court Judges.