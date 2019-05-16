IGP Given 21 Days To Justify Release Of Suale’s Suspect

A group calling itself Save the Nation for Future Leaders has issued a 21-day ultimatum to the Inspector General (IGP) of Police David Asante-Appeatu to justify the release of a key suspect who was linked to the murder of the Tiger Eye PI investigative journalist, Ahmed Hussein-Suale.

Suale was murdered on Wednesday 16, January 2019 at Madina by unknown persons.

Below is the full petition to IGP:

SAVE THE NATION FOR FUTURE LEADERS

A PETITION TO THE INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE ON ISSUES RELATING TO THE ARREST OF AHMED HUSSEIN-SUALE’S SUSPECTED MURDERER

Background

On April 2, 2019, Director-General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service,COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa, addressed the press and revealed that one suspected murderer of Ahmed Hussein-Suale (shot dead on January 6, 2019) was set free following resistance by patrons of a pub where the suspect was arrested by one police officer. In a response from the family of the late undercover journalist, the suspect was arrested with support from patrons of the pub and other people and handed over to a team of security officers that was patrolling the area. The family also challenged such details provided by the Director-General as the location of the arrest.

Declaration

I, the undersigned, a citizen of Ghana, appeal to you, Inspector General of Police, to institute investigation into the arrest and release of a suspected killer of the late Ahmed Hussein-Suale and to give a detailed explanation to Ghanaians on issues thereof.

Kwadwo Atta Apeakorang

On January 6, 2019, a member of Tiger Eye PI, Ahmed Hussein-Suale, was shot dead by unknown assailants riding on a motor bicycle. Subsequent to this unfortunate incident, Ghanaians, especially those in the media and in corruption fight, expressed their fury and disappointment. In the address by the Director-General of the CID, it was revealed that up until April 2, at least a total of thirteen suspects had been questioned.

Prior to this briefing, news of the arrest of two suspects was widespread and this was because of the alleged combined effort of the family of the late undercover journalist and one prime suspect Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong. Therefore, having made strides in the case, it was only expedient for the Police Service to make diligent moves in relation to the release of the suspect. In a case of such national and international concern and which made the Police promise monetary reward for informants, it was only a confirmation of incompetence and bias when the suspect was released on the basis of wrong identity when a member of the late journalist’s family admitted to being part of the team that was involved in the swoop.

Assuming but not admitting that the CID gave the public accurate information pertaining to the release of the suspect, the facts, as presented, were not convincing. Moreover, if that presentation was based on the ‘a-matter-of-security-concern’ cliché, then a more public-centred approach ought to be adopted to address the public.

My concern stems from the fact that confidence in the Police Service is fast waning and that is a tasty recipe for instability. Ghanaians are at a point where they believe in individual influencers more than they do in statutory bodies. They tend to believe the accounts of the family of the late journalist and politician Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong and discount that of the CID.

Conclusion

There are conflicting accounts of the arrest and release of the suspect and while the public does not find that of the CID credible, it finds that of the family and Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong credible. I, therefore, appeal to your office to respect the concerns of Ghanaians and act upon them to safeguard our democracy and faith in your outfit. In view of this, Save The Nation For Future Leaders is giving the Police Service a 21-day ultimatum to clarify issues concerning the arrest and release of the suspect. At the expiration of the ultimatum and without any engagement, we will have no option but to demonstrate against the Service.

Kwadwo Atta Apeakorang

Founder/National President.

