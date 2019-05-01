Bono Regional Minister Meets Press On Thursday May 2

Mrs. Evelyn Ama Kumi Richardson

Mrs. Evelyn Ama Kumi Richardson, the new Minster for Bono Region will meet the press on May 2,at the Residency in Sunyani to introduce herself and interact with them.

The meeting is to afford journalists the opportunity to ask the Minister her plans on bettering of people in the region while in office and problems she needs to address.

A statement signed and issued Monday by Maxwell Mahama, a Political Assistant to the Minister said the move was in "furtherance of Mrs. Evelyn Ama Kumi Richardson's desire to engage with the people in the region through the media, the Minister and her Deputy will on May 2, 2019, meet the media in the region at 2:00 pm at the Residency in Sunyani '.

This would be the first engagement as the Minister commenced work.

The Bono Regional Coordinating Council (BRCC) on Monday, 29th April, 2019, organized a staff durbar

to welcome the new Regional Minister Mrs. Evelyn Ama Kumi Richardson and the Deputy, Mr. Siaka Stephen who is also a Member of Parliament for Jaman North as they officially commenced work.

They were officially introduced to Management and staff as the new heads of the administration.

This was after she was approved by parliament and sworn-in to office by H.E President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

During open forum at the durbar, the staff in their submissions pledged their unflinching support to the minister and the administration.

Mrs. Evelyn Richardson appointment was historic.

She is the first female Regional Minister in 60 years when the Region was created in 1959. On her arrival to the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC), to officially start work, she was welcome by management led by Mr. Duodu A. Acheampong, the acting head of RCC Management and Planning Officer, with Management.

In an interview with the Minister on her first day in office, she said she was warmly received by both management and staff.

Mrs. Evelyn Richardson noted that a staff durbar was organized by the Coordinating Council to enable her to have first-hand information of the work and challenges of staff.

The Minister added that the durbar offered her, staff and management the opportunity to deliberate on challenges, advice on administrative work and she sought staff support to develop the Region.

Mrs. Evelyn Richardson said her doors are opened for views, ideas, suggestions, and contributions from the general public especially stakeholders to bring development to the people.

She noted that the region is partitioned into three that is Bono, Bono East and Ahafo for the purpose of development. She assured that her administration would work hard to galvanize both human and material resources to bring development to the people.

The Minister called for unity among members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the region and urged them to come together as one family to make the party stronger in the region.

Hon. Evelyn Kumi Richardson thanked God for many blessings and the opportunity to serve her people says, “It is not by might, nor by power, but by unfailing love and compassion that has brought me thus far”.

Source: Pulsenewsgh.com