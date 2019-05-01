May Day: NCCE Union Tells Gov't To Resolve Unhealthy Anomalies In Working Conditions

In a congratulatory message to the staff of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) on May Day, the staff union said the existing anomalies “negatively affects Staff of the Commission, and in so doing, questions the principle of equal pay for equal work. ”

CONGRATULATIONS TO NCCE WORKERS FOR HELPING SUSTAIN GHANA’S DEMOCRACY

‘Ayekoo’ to all workers of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) who continue to tirelessly contribute to the delivery of the Commission’s mandate of sustaining Ghana’s democratic governance as enshrined in Article 233 of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana.

The NCCE Staff Union, a division of the Public Services Workers Union (PSWU) of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) of Ghana salutes all the hardworking staff of the Commission on this occasion of International Day for Workers’ Solidarity.

This year’s May Day will be commemorated by organised labour groups under the theme “Sustainable Pensions for all: the Role of Social Partners”. This theme seeks to refocus public discourse on the importance of sustaining Pensions for the immediate and future generations. Reforms geared towards sustainable pensions will help reassure workers that after contributing their sweat to nation building, life will not be miserable for them when they retire. Consequently, we support all efforts geared towards enhanced lives for all, post-retirement.

As the world recognises the efforts of Workers, it is also important to draw the attention of Government, Employers and other stakeholders to the need to help improve working conditions within the Commission so that work is not interpreted as a punishment in toil but rather becomes a happy moment of productivity.

On this occasion, the NCCE Divisional Staff Union adds its voice to the call on Government to resolve the unhealthy anomalies that exist in public sector working conditions, a situation which negatively affects Staff of the Commission, and in so doing, questions the principle of equal pay for equal work.

We express the confidence that the provision of adequate resources to the Commission will translate into deepened public sensitization campaigns that ensure collective public ownership of national developmental efforts.

Long Live Workers Solidarity! Long Live the Constitution of Ghana! Long live Ghana!

SIGNED

Brother Justice Awittor

(Divisional Union Chairman)

0208226455