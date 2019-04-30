MTN, Soronko Academy Empower Young Girls In ICT

MTN Ghana in collaboration with Soronko Academy has organised Tech Mentorship programme for some selected 50 girls in Accra in commemoration of this year’s “International Girls in ICT Day.”

The event which was under the theme, “Expand Horizons, Change Attitudes” with the sub-theme, “What I wished I knew at age 16” brought together female students from LA Bawaleshie Presby School in Accra.

A team of female tech experts and engineers from MTN Ghana shared inspiring career stories in the tech industry and encouraged the young female students to love and challenge themselves in the IT sector.

In an interview with Mrs Georgina Asare Fiagbenu, Senior Manager in charge of MTN Foundation said the objective of the programme is to expose the girls to opportunities in ICT.

She noted that the programme will whip up their interest and motivate them to consider careers in ICT as they grow up.

“It is basically to encourage you to think ICT and most importantly to consider it as a career. Think about the theme which is asking us to expand our horizon by opening up all our senses and then changing our attitude.

She continued, “Know that anything that anyone has achieved, you can achieve it too. Remember that whatever the situation there is a part that you would have to play for yourself so you can be counted among the bright people in ICT in the future.”

The Senior Manager of MFS Operations and Service Delivery, MTN Ghana Ms Ruth Badoo, bemoan the gender gap in the ICT sector.

According to her, more effort was needed to encourage more girls to pursue careers in ICT and engineering in Ghana and across the globe.

She indicated that this will help them fit into the numerous opportunities available in the ICT space.

International Girls in ICT Day is celebrated annually around the world with the purpose to raise awareness on the growing importance of digital skills to pursue successful professional careers across sectors.

There was a photo session, an Innovation Challenge, Exhibition and Demo Session and brainstorming sessions as part of the event.

The young girls were given certificates for their participation in the mentorship sessions and training.