Household Get Bins For Waste Segregation Project

As part of efforts towards reducing the burning of waste and to encourage waste segregation, the Accra Metropolitan Assembly in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) is piloting a project to distribute waste bins to over a hundred households in the capital.

The project which will be implemented in James Town and Mamprobi will ensure that these communities are supplied with bins to sort their waste as an alternative to burning their waste, an activity that is rampant in these areas.

Speaking to Citi News, The Resilence Advisor at the Office of the Mayor, Desmond Appiah, believes the project will contribute to improving the quality of air in these communities.

“The aim of the project is to help improve waste segregation and reduce burning of waste in those areas that assembly distributed over one hundred bin to 50 households on a pilot basis in Maprobi and this week we would be distributing another 100 waste segregation bins to household in Jamestown on a pilot basis this project has been sponsors by the WHO with support from the clean air coalition and it has targeted engagement of community to help talk about waste management to improve segregation and to ensure that we improve the quality of lives of the people in the area,” he said.

In March, the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) cautioned waste management companies in the capital to deliver quality services or face sanctions for poor services.

According to the AMA, such non-performing companies would initially be served with warning letters and their contracts terminated subsequently if they failed to deliver.

A report released by the assembly on the performance of these waste management companies revealed that only one out of the lot was delivering satisfactory services.

Six service providers within eight zones were evaluated for the third quarter of 2018.

The key performance indicators used in the evaluation process were derived from the Franchise Agreement between AMA and Service Providers.

The KPIs include Registration of households, Supply of storage bins, Frequency of service, Maintenance of sanitary sites, Health and safety, Submission of monthly reports, Collaboration with relevant departments and sub-metros, Innovations – recycling, integration of informal collectors etc.

