Oil & Gas Needs More Participation By Indigenous Companies In Every Aspect—CEO Of Dansworld

The CEO of Dansworld International Services Limited (DISL), Mr. Bernard Ntow Danso, has reiterated the call for more participation by local/indigenous companies in Ghana’s Oil and Gas Industry.

Mr. Ntow Danso made the call when his company received registration permit from the Petroleum Commission to undertake General Consultancy Services and Sanitation services within the Petroleum Sector.

The registration permit will enable Dansworld to undertake Environmental Management Services like cleaning services, fumigation, Hazardous & Non-Hazardous waste management, and landscaping & garden maintenance services in both the upstream and downstream petroleum sector.

The CEO emphasized the significance of as many indigenous Ghanaian businesses as possible to be involved in the Oil and Gas industry due to the potential and the Government's local content policy for the sector.

“The Oil and Gas industry needs more local participation in every aspect of it. The sector is making waves and it is time more indigenous Ghanaian companies enter the industry to ensure the oil money stays within the Ghanaian Economy to support Government’s grand agenda of promoting indigenous Ghanaian businesses”.

Pledging Dansworld’s commitment to quality services for customers in Ghana and beyond, he added that, “The Company has recently undertaken the requirements for ISO certification and should have the full certification by August 2019, as we seek to expand our quality services to other countries”.

DSIL is an Environmental Services Provider with a track record of excellence, having worked in various sectors of the Ghanaian economy and offers the best there is in general cleaning and waste management services across various districts of Ghana. The company is geared up to contribute to the government’s overall agenda in the petroleum sector by providing excellent cleaning services.