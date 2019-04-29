Tain District Assembly Hit 90% Of IGF Target In 2018

The Tain District Assembly in the Bono region as at 31st December 2018 mobilised Gh₵224,930.00 representing 90% of the Assembly’s annual Internally Generated Target (IGF) target of Gh₵249,879.00 for the 2018 fiscal year.

The District Chief Executive, Madam Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh disclosed this during the 1st ordinary meeting of the 4th session of the Tain District Assembly.

Although the Assembly could not achieve its 2018 annual target, the DCE gave the assurance that the significant measures carried out by management in the 2018 fiscal year will surely produce favourable results despite the increase in the 2019 annual IGF target to Three Hundred and Twenty three Thousand, One Hundred and Fifty- Nine Ghana cedis (Gh₵323,159.00).

According to her, the revenue mobilized by the Assembly in the first quarter of 2019 vindicates this assertion.

As at the end of the first quarter of 2019, an amount of Eighty-Three Thousand, Two Hundred and Ninety –Seven Ghana Cedis, Seventy-Eight Pesewas (Gh₵83,297.78) which represents 103.1% of the quarterly IGF target of Eighty Thousand, Seven Hundred and Eighty-Nine Ghana Cedis (Gh₵80,789.00).

The DCE said the Assembly has intensified public education in order to increase the citizenry’s understanding and support of the business community for them to willingly honour their tax obligation to the Assembly.

She added that the Assembly will continue to organise refresher courses to its revenue staff to improve their efficiency and effectiveness in their daily performance.