Zonda Technology Opens New Dobro-Nsawam Branch

The move is expected to make the company’s services available to key market players in Drobo-Nsawam and its environs.

The new facility includes a service centre and a trucks-assembling unit.

Zonda Tec has already established three factories in Takoradi, Tema and Accra to repair and assemble trucks.

Speaking at the inauguration of the facility, Minister of State at the Presidency, Bryan Acheampong, commended the Company for contributing positively to the automobile industry over the years.

He noted that since 2017, the government has extensively collaborated and co-operated with Management of Zonda Tec.

“Zonda Tec has partnered with the President’s Special Initiative ’One District One Factory’ to make his dream come true, thus, to build a multi-million-dollar Assembly Plant in Tema,” he added.

The Minister also noted that since the 2000s, the volume of Chinese trade and investment in Ghana has increased greatly.

“From a mere $4.4 million Chinese projects registered by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre in 2000, it had increased to $1.6 billion in 2014 alone,” he said.

He explained that despite the manufacturing sector regaining its lead as the largest retainer of Chinese investments in 2014, the General Trade sector had received a largely steady flow of Chinese investments especially, since 2004 and therefore, the Chinese impact felt more in the trading sector.

He expressed the hope that the structure would greatly enhance the output for its members and the country as a whole.

Chief Executive Officer of Zonda Tec, Madam Yang Yang, said the Branch was to ensure that many young people were gainfully employed.

“There are job opportunities for marketing officers, mechanics, drivers and administrative persons,” she said.

The Company would provide tailored services to the numerous industries and individuals, adding, “We respect our clients and prospective customers and that is the reason for opening this branch.”

He said Management intends to open a factory in Kumasi to assemble the trucks, and “we are working on it.”

The CEO said management’s aim was to engage a sizeable number of the youth and train them to work.

“We are going to expand more effectively when operations at the assembly plant begin,” she promised.

