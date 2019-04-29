Major General Vib-Sanziri's Body Returns Home

The mortal remains of the late Major General Francis Vib-Sanziri, the Head of Mission and Force Commander of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF), has arrived in the country from Israel, Sunday April 28.

The body after a short prayer by the clergy was received by the Military High Command of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) led by Lieutenant General Obed Boamah Akwa - the Chief of the Defence Staff.

Officials present were Major General William Azure Ayamdo - Chief of Army Staff, Rear Admiral Seth Amoama - Chief of the Naval Staff, Air Vice-Marshal Frank Hanson - Chief of Air Staff and Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah-Chief of Staff at General Headquarters.

Government officials including; Dominic Nitiwul - Minister for Defence, Ambrose Dery - Minister for the Interior, and Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey - Minister for Foreign Affairs were also present at the ceremony.

Director- General Welfare, Ghana Police Service and the widow COP Beatrice Vib-Sanziri was also present with some family members to welcome the body.

The mood at the occasion was solemn when the body was taken away to the 37 military morgue.

The burial and final funeral arrangement is expected to be announced soon by the GAF after consultation with the deceased family.

Major General Vib-Sanziri was appointed by the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres in October 2017 to head the Multi-National Force.

He was the former Director-General of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) from 2015 to 2017. Major General Vib-Sanziri, aged 62 passed away suddenly on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Eilat, Israel.