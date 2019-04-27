Logistics Movers CEO Is Special Advisor To Chartered Institute Of Logistics & Transport Council Of Trustees

Chief Teete Owusu-Nortey, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport, (CILT), who doubles as the Chief Executive Officer of Logistics Movers and Yetron Services, has been appointed as the Special Advisor to the Council of Trustees.

The Council of Trustees serves as the Board of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) international.

His appointment took place at the just ended Africa Forum 2019 in Harare, Zimbabwe.

The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) international was established in 1919, and it aims at developing the science and art of transport and logistics.

It supports the professionals who plan the roads, drive the trucks, bring in the raw materials, and store the goods safely. They are the leading international voice for supply chain, logistics and transport.

CILT is the leading professional body globally for those both within and outside the profession, and has its presence in over 45 countries globally.

Prof. Dato Abd Radzak Abd Malek, the International President Elect of CILT who announced this appointment, labelled Chief Teete OWUSU-NORTEY FCILT as a beacon of hard work, honesty, and dedication in service to the Institute.

According to him, it was by a unanimous decision to create this portfolio which is the first of its kind for Chief Teete as their Special Advisor as He has proven Himself over the years.

About Chief Teete

Chief Teete is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport and the outgoing Chairman of the Africa Forum and the International Vice President responsible for Africa.

He was first appointed the International Vice President of the Institute responsible for Africa and also Chairman of the Africa Forum in 2007 after serving in that position for 5 years, first of its kind.

In 2012, Her Royal Highness Princess Ann, a Patron of the Institute awarded him the meritorious and distinguished service award Pegasus Award for exceptional hard work in serving the institute.

This appointment has come at a time the Institute is celebrating its 100 years of being in existence, and further consolidates the hard work done by Chief Teete, as he has risen through the ranks of the Institute starting off as the Treasurer of CILT Ghana in 2000.

The Council of Trustee is the highest decision-making organ and the custodians of the Royal Charter of the institute that set the policies of the organization.

In his acceptance speech, Chief Teete OWUSU-NORTEY FCILT expressed his gratitude to the Council of Trustee for the elevation as it is the first of its kind, and also thanked all the delegates at the forum for their support to his work, and promised to work harder in the interest of all countries to promote the science and art in logistics and transport, by providing the best needed support and professional expertise to better the world.

