DCE Rubbishes Kontihene’s 'Disrespectful' Claims

Sekyere East District Chief Executive (DCE), Mary Boatemaa Marfo says Osabarima Asare Ankoma Boamah, the Kontihene of Asante Asokore Traditional Area, has spewed lies about her.

The chief held a press conference and called on President Akufo-Addo to dismiss her for being disrespectful.

According to the DCE, she did not disrespect the paramount chief, Nana Susubiribi Krobea Asante, insisting that the Kontihene is on a personal mission to destroy her career.

Reacting to news that chiefs of the area want President Akufo-Addo to sack her, Ms Marfo said the traditional council had disassociated itself from the statement by the Kontihene.

The sub-chief accused the DCE of “disrespectfully” refusing to attend a meeting summoned by the paramount chief, asserting that it was a deliberate affront.

He indicated that the council had resolved not to work with the DCE as a result of her conduct and called on the President to remove her from office.

However, the DCE told DAILY GUIDE yesterday that the falsehoods are part of a campaign to smear her after a misunderstanding ensued between her and some assembly members over issues related to bicycles recently.

“The Omanhene is surprised about the chief's behaviour, and has since communicated his disassociation from the statement attributed to Nana Boamah.

“I was at the paramount chief's residence discussing development issues in the area with him at the time he (Osabairma Boamah) was holding the said press conference,” he said.

The DCE said he has no personal grudge with the Kontihene to warrant such hatred from him, adding that members of the traditional council had equally expressed concern about the manner in which the sub-chief publicized the matter.

Later, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nana SKB Foundation, Gyimah Ninkah Andrews, corroborated the account of the DCE, stating that the paramount chief was taken aback upon hearing the Kontihene's pronouncements.

According to him, the paramount chief would not make a call for the DCE's dismissal by the President due to the experience he had gained in resolving conflicts through arbitration.

