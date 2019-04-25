Bawumia To Speak At Oxford University

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is off to the United Kingdom on Wednesday to speak at a seminar organized as part of a series of lectures at Oxford University.

The lectures are in honour of renowned British development economist Sir Paul Collier, who serves as the Professor of Economics and Public Policy in the Blavatnik School of Government and the director of the International Growth Centre.

Sir Paul is also the Director of the Centre for the Study of African Economies and a Professorial Fellow of St Antony's College, Oxford.

He has also served as a senior advisor to the Blair Commission for Africa and was the Director of the Development Research Group at the World Bank between 1998 and 2003.

Earlier this month, the Vice President left the country on the invitation of two top Business universities in the U.S.

He was the Keynote Speaker at the Columbia University’s Annual Economic Forum in New York City, as well as the Chicago University’s Booth Business School’s 2019 Emerging Market Summit.

Last month, Dr Bawumia was the Inspirational Speaker at the graduation ceremony for the 2019 Humanities and Law graduates of the University of Buckingham. He graduated with First Class Honours Degree in Economics from the same university in 1987.

Dr Bawumia is expected in Accra on Saturday.

—Myjoyonline