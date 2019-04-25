Stakeholders Confab On Anti-Vigilantism Bill Halts

The stakeholder conference on anti-vigilantism and other related offences Bill which was scheduled for 24th April 2019 has been suspended indefinitely.

According to a press statement from the Parliament said the indefinite suspension is to ensure that every Ghanaian has the opportunity to give their input.

The deadline for submission of a memorandum from Ghanaians has extended to 13th May 2019.

It has also emerged that the vigilantism and other related offences Bill will not be on Parliament's agenda when the House is recalled next week to consider some urgent business.

The Bill was laid in Parliament on the last day of sitting before recess under a certificate of urgency by the Attorney General to deal with political vigilantism as proposed by the President.

The Speaker last ruled that it should be considered as the first item when the house is recalled.

But Citi News understands the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of the House, has been asked to defer all the work on the Bill.

Just last week, the Parliamentary Select Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs called for the input of Ghanaians into the Bill .

President Nana Akufo-Addo had vowed to use legislation to address political vigilantism if the two main political parties fail to resolve it through dialogue.

The two parties, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP), have had a meeting in this regard.

The meetings are being mediated by the Peace Council.

Though more meetings are expected, the NPP and the NDC have among other things agreed to stop the ownership, hiring and the utilisation of vigilante and or militia groups by political members.

