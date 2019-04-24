Child Labour Conference 2019: Changing Child Labour to Quality Child Education.

Life journey often times projects a picture of fulfilment, disappointment, failure, success, thorns of hardship, disorientation, and sustainable development. These diverse life events shape us to become holistically developed beings.

Parenting is a very critical exercise no parent must take for granted, because its effectiveness and ineffectiveness will go a long way to determine the future patterns as well as the overall grooming characteristics of the child. This presupposes that the family, as the basic and key social institution in the world, has a restless and selfless responsibility to ensure, promote,restore, and sustain the holistic development and wellbeing of all children around the globe. Social problems which are inevitably characteristics of every societal setting often times defeat family and societal efforts of championing and raising its members.

While some resilient change agents are working diligently to maneuver their way through the dangerous zones to break the glass ceiling to raise vulnerable people to embrace self-reliant lifestyle, others are creating a border of complete disoriented and toxic atmospheric platforms for some people in the society. Some families, in their quest of building the capacities of their members, sometimes, face crisis situations; which may take the form of divorce, death, toxic environment, poverty, serious health complications, drug abuse, domestic violence, child abuse and neglect, , ageism and its concomitant problems, among others. Whenever these pertinent problems occur within the family, they erect malfunctioning poles, distort and disintegrate the resilient veins of the entire family system, and put the family on a scale of complete retrogression.

Child labour since time immemorial has been a very critical, debatable and serious issue around the globe, most especially, in Africa. This issue is a delicate and complex one, because it's mostly rooted in our social structure (political system, family, cultural domain, historical orientation, educational system, traditional imperatives, among others). Even though, several international, regional, national and local legislative instruments and treaties have been effectively designed and implemented governments, policy makers, social and public policy analysts, social workers, lawyers, international bodies such as UN, UNICEF, ILO, Child foundations, and other NGO's to mitigate and fight against this key social menace, however, these efforts are sometimes derailed by some "glass ceiling" cultural structures that mostly perpetuate this problem.

According to the International Labour Organization (2019), the term “child labour” is often defined as any work that deprives children of their childhood, their potential and their dignity, and that is harmful to physical and mental development. Moreover, it mostly refers to work that is mentally, physically, socially or morally dangerous and harmful to children; and

interferes with their schooling by depriving them of the opportunity to attend school; obliging them to leave school prematurely; or requiring them to attempt to combine school attendance with excessively long and heavy work.

The worst forms of child labour involves children being enslaved, separated from their families, exposed to serious hazards and illnesses and/or left to fend for themselves on the streets of large cities – often at a very early age.

More specifically, hazardous child labour is work in dangerous or unhealthy conditions that could result in a child being killed, or injured or made ill as a consequence of poor safety and health standards and working arrangements. It can result in permanent disability, ill health and psychological damage. Often health problems caused by being engaged in child labour may not develop or show up until the child is an adult.

ILO also emphatically stipulates that Hazardous Child Labour is the largest category of the worst forms of child labour with an estimated 73 million children, aged 5-17, working in dangerous conditions in a wide range of sectors, including agriculture, mining, construction, manufacturing, as well as in hotels, bars, restaurants, markets, and domestic service. It is found in both industrialised and developing countries. Girls and boys often start carrying out hazardous work at very early ages. Around the globe, the ILO estimates that some 22,000 children are killed at work every year (ILO, 2019). The statistics of those injured or made ill because of their work are still not known.

Because their bodies and minds are still developing, children are more vulnerable than adults to workplace hazards, and the consequences of hazardous work are often more devastating and lasting for them.

Factually, Hazardous Child Labour is defined by Article 3 (d) of ILO Convention concerning the Prohibition and Immediate Action for the Elimination of the Worst Forms of Child Labour, 1999 (No. 182) as:

(d) work which, by its nature or the circumstances in which it is carried out, is likely to harm the health, safety or morals of children.

Worldwide, the leading, highly committed, dedicated, largest and fast growing Child Labour Programme is the International Programme on the Elimination of Child Labour (IPEC), established in 1992, with its operational scope in 90 countries benefiting millions of children.

This year May 4, Raise The Child Foundation, a leading and fasting growing Child Foundation in Ghana has taken a bold and restless effort to birth International Child Labour Conference for first time in the history of Ashanti Region, Ghana, dubbed " The Right of a Child and How to Change Child Labour to Quality Child Education. This is one of the biggest Child Labour Conference around the globe, hosting and featuring several key personalities and insightful speakers, who are well equipped and highly knowledgeable in Child Labour issues worldwide. The most interesting thing about this conference is that registration is free for both local and international participants and delegates. More interestingly, arrangements, in terms of accommodation have been made for international participants, however, they only need to pay for the accommodation fee.

Key imperative topics such as: Child Labour and Domestic Work; Child Labour and Armed Conflict Commercial Sexual exploitation of children; Child Labour In Agriculture; Health Related issues on Child Labour; as well as Migration and Child Labour shall be extensively and explicitly discussed in this conference.

This conference seeks to: help us engage many people with different ideas on how to eradicate Child Labour in our various communities; find solutions on how to support the Government to fight against Child Labour; form one Body to Campaign Against Child Labour accross the Globe; and to know the various forms of Child Labour and how to deal with them.

DATE FOR THE CONFERENCE:

4th May , 2019

TIME : 9AM to 3pm

THEME : RIGHT OF A CHILD AND HOW TO CHANGE CHILD LABOUR TO QUALITY CHILD EDUCATION.

VENUE : ADUM RAMSEYER PRESBY CONFERENCE HALL KUMASI - GHANA

