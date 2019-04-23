Exp Ghana Launches Wellness Program

Exp Ghana, part of Africa's largest and leading experiential agency network – Exp Group has launched a Health and Wellness Program to ensure its staff strike a work life balance and be able to give off their best at what they do.

According to Susan M. Heathfield on www.thebalancecareers.com , work-life balance is a concept that describes the ideal of splitting one's time and energy between work and other important aspects of their life. Achieving work-life balance is a daily challenge. It can be tough to make time for family, friends, community participation, spirituality, personal growth, self-care, and other personal activities, in addition to the demands of the workplace.

In most cases, employees experience a personal, professional, and monetary need to achieve, and this makes work-life balance become challenging. Employers in this regard can help employees achieve work-life balance by instituting policies, procedures, actions, and expectations that enable them to pursue more balanced lives, such as flexible work schedules , paid time off (PTO) policies and company-sponsored family events and activities .

It is in view of the above that Exp Ghana developed and launched the company’s Health and Wellness Program on the 16th April, 2019 at the Total Fitness Center, A&C Mall. Staff of the company were taken through various gym sessions like aerobics, spinning, aqua-aerobics and many others.

Speaking at the launch event, the Country Manager, Abdul-Aziz Amankwa said the policy was aimed at maintaining a workplace culture where all staff feel secure and supported in making healthy lifestyle choices that result in their overall wellbeing, increase employee’s knowledge and awareness of health and wellbeing issues and healthy lifestyle behaviours and also facilitate and encourage employee’s active participation in a range of initiatives that support health and wellbeing.

As a Marketing Communications agency started in Ghana in 1998, Exp is passionate about advising the best possible communication insight, strategy and creative to its clients (THINK), developing measurable brand campaigns (CREATE) and delivering (DO) memorable Brand experiences. Mr. Amankwa again said that to achieve this, the wellbeing of the workforce was equally important and that was the paramount factor for the development of the wellness program.

Activities to be undertaken in the program include a bi-annual nutrition/health session with experts, annual blood donation to the national blood bank, annual physio sessions and preventive health screening. Others are financial management clinics, monthly contributions towards selected charity causes, staff family day out, wellness walk and detox challenges.

It is the hope of Exp that this holistic program will go a long way to help its staff gain proper work-life balance and further promote the growth of the company to a higher pedestal.