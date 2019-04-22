Let Peace Reign Upon Our Nation – Asantehene To Political Leaders

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has appealed to leaders of a political parties who seek to govern the nation to make the attainment of peace and unity an utmost priority.

Speaking at the climax of his 2oth Anniversary simultaneously celebrates the ‘Akwasidaekese’ festival at the Manhyia Palace, he said: “Ghana is a unique blend of a people with a common heritage but also with diverse characteristics.

“For seventeen years, our bothers in Dagbon were in despair from cruel conflicts certain brother against brother and destroying resources that could have been better spent on economic development for the people. Through pains taken efforts, applying the centuries-old tradition peace had been restored and we are able to welcome a new Yaa Naa to reborn – Dagbon” he stated.

“ it is the spirit of a resurrected resurgent Ghana united by a common heritage and at peace with itself, we feel it our bounding duty therefore, in the presence of our noble gathering to address a passionate appeal to his Excellency our president , our former presidents and Elder statesmen and the leaders of a political parties who seek to govern our nation to let this signpost guide us to our true destiny which is a vibrant Ghana developing in peace and harmony” Asantehene appealed.

“In your name, therefore, on this hollies days, we send a simple but powerful message to our political leaders let peace reign upon our nation” he added.

Like most African countries, managing diversities have been prone to negative influences, but we have demonstrated in our time that it is the mix of diversities which is, indeed, our greatest strength.”

“This is the belief that has guided all our endeavors within Ghana to foster a spirit of ethnic harmony and mutual trust and understanding.

It is the message we have tried to carry with us to the rest of Africa and beyond, that our common heritage is our strength and should help us withstand all the negative forces that may seek to divide us,” he added.

Thousands of Ghanaians and foreigners have thronged the capital of the Ashanti Region, Kumasi, to mark the 20th anniversary of the installation of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, as the Asante monarch simultaneously celebrates the ‘Akwasidaekese’ festival, which is marked every five years.

There was heavy security in Kumasi and at the Manhyia Palace in particular where local and foreign dignitaries have gathered.

Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia and his wife, Second Lady Samira Bawumia, First Lady, Rebecca Akufo Addo, Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Ocquaye and his wife, Former president John Mahama and many dignitaries attended the event.

Also, over 40 international dignitaries, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo of Nigeria, are expected to attend the event.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was enthroned on the Golden Stool as the 16th Asantehene on 26 April 1999.

The three-month-long anniversary celebration will end on 12 May 2019 with a golf competition at the Royal Golf Club in Kumasi.

Source: Thepressradio.com/Anokye Elvis