Mahama Thinks He Can Use Deceptive Propaganda To Win Power? MASLOC Boss Fires Back

“Why is that he thinks that it is only deception and propaganda that he can use to become president? With all respect, I beg him. He shouldn't go on always saying these things."

The Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) Stephen Amoah didn't take it kindly comments made by former President Mahama asking the Centre to release the rotten vehicles to GPRTU drivers to save the state some cash.

He has described former President John Mahama's call as deceptive propaganda.

The shock looking Mr. Amoah who was apportioning blame on the former President quickly pointed out that the challenges with the vehicle trace back to actions by the Mahama administration.

"There are concerns that the prices of some 350 vehicles procured by MASLOC’s Hire Purchase Scheme for members of the GPRTU in 2016 were grossly inflated. Now, most of the vehicles lie idle because of the cost concerns. Because of the prices of the cars, people are not even ordering for them any longer from us. Only eight of the buses have been bought. For the small cars, because of uber, a few have been bought,” Mr Amoah emphasised.