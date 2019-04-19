Mahama's Aayalolo Hit Road Again

Staff of the company had not been paid their salaries since March 2018. The company needed 90,000 litres of fuel to be fully fictional at the time.

There was also no money to run the bus service in terms of purchase of fuel and payment of remuneration for drivers and managers, the Greater Accra Passenger Transport Executive (GAPTE), operators of the BRT in Accra - Aayalolo revealed.

It was revealed that lack of routes to allow for the free movement of Aayalolo buses under the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) in Accra, was one of the main reasons for the suspension of the bus service, according to the Ministry of Transport.

As a result, more than 170 Aayalolo buses have since been grounded at the Achimota bus terminal in Accra, while another 60 deployed to Kumasi for use are yet to start operations. But with the exception of six buses that are being used as shuttles between terminals two and three at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra, all the other buses numbering about 170 have been parked at Achimota terminal in Accra.

The erstwhile Mahama administration secured 245 buses from the Scannia Group of Sweden in 2016 to operate a bus rapid transport (BRT) system. 59 buses were deployed in Greater Accra on the Amasaman - Tudu and Kasoa - Tudu route whilst 60 have been sent to Kumasi.