NEIP Represents Ghana At The 2019 GEC To Acquire Innovative Ideas

As part of measures to engage the global stakeholders in the entrepreneurship landscape, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP) Mr. John Kumah, was sent to represent the Ghana at the 11th edition of the Global Entrepreneurship Congress (GEC), to acquire new and innovative ideas from thought-provoking international leaders.

“Having the opportunity this year to participate in such a huge platform of entrepreneurs and investors, is a wonderful opportunity to share the success stories and best practices we have developed in our entrepreneurship sector with the rest of the world, and to also learn new and innovative ideas from thought-provoking international leaders”. He asserted.

The Congress, according to him, offered multiple opportunities for side meetings and discussions among governments, currently on the leading edge of building more robust entrepreneurial economies.

Mr Kumah is of the belief that this year’s GEC will help participants to catalyze new ways of approaching entrepreneurship, which can significantly change lives and communities, and to create more opportunities for economic and financial empowerment across the globe.

Held in Manama- Bahrain, the 2019 Global Entrepreneurship Congress (GEC), hosted thousands of Entrepreneurs, Investors, Researchers, Policymakers and startup supports from over Hundred and Seventy (170) countries.

The program was designed to spark connections between program leaders and entrepreneurs, while participants discuss policy ideas and changes in the startup ecosystem.

The 11th Global Entrepreneurship Congress (GEC) 2019, which was held for the first time in the Kingdom of Bahrain at the Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre, started on Monday April 15, and will end tomorrow on April 18, 2019.

This year’s GEC provided an opportunity to address the latest developments and insights in the entrepreneurial sector and to support company founders to scale and start new ventures, using international best practices.

The event further advanced efforts in building a sustainable economy by assisting entrepreneurs and emerging institutions with guidance on new ways to nurture start-up companies and strengthen market preference.

Ghana’s representative Mr John Kumah, networked and held various side meetings with representatives from other countries on the need for mutual deliberations aimed at opening up the country’s entrepreneurship space to partnership and collaboration.