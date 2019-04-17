Environmental Health And Sanitation Students Association Donate Jerseys To UEW Dept Of Environmental Health And Sanitation Education

The 2018/2019 Executives of the Environmental Health and Sanitation Students Association of Ghana (EHSSAG), University of Education, Winneba, Mampong Ashanti campus led by Mr. Clement Okyere Darko (President of EHSSAG) donated two Sets of Jerseys and public address system to the Department of Environmental Health and Sanitation Education, University of Education, Winneba.

They made these donations during the grand durbar of the 7th Week Celebration of EHSSAG on Friday, 13th April, 2019 at the New Library Auditorium, University of Education, Winneba, Mampong campus.

The chairman of the 7th EHSSAG Week Celebration and Head of Department, Environmental Health and Sanitation Education, Prof. Emmanuel Dartey spoke on the theme, “Beating Plastic Pollution” and admonished students to advocate for attitudinal change towards the environment and the indiscriminate disposal of plastic waste. The Dean of the Faculty of Science and Environment Education, Dr. Richard A. Kuffour, presented on the topic, “Advocating for Change in our Environmental Practices.” Dr. Kuffour highlighted the importance of proper waste management and sees the waste we generate as materials in transition (MINT). He further showed how waste especially organic waste can be converted into compost for agriculture purposes.

As part of the EHSSAG Week Celebration, a workshop was organized for students to prepare and equip them with critical soft skills, entrepreneurial and leadership skills.

Mr. Edem Kojo Doe, a final year student of the Department of Environmental Health and Sanitation Education, engaged participants on the “How” and “Why” (importance) of building a personal branding and building social capital.

Mr. Isaac Monney, a lecturer of the Department of Environmental Health and Sanitation Education, did a presentation on crafting a good CV and putting together a business proposal.

Mr. Prince Wiafe, a final year student studying BSc. Biological Sciences Education, spoke about his yet to be published book, “Man is His Own Gardener.” He highlighted the importance of positive thinking and the need for information in building a successful career.

Prior to the workshop on Thursday, 11th April, 2019, the week celebration was launched on Wednesday, 10th April, 2019 with a debate competition on the topic, “Is Banning Plastic the Answer to our Environmental Issues.” The debaters who represented their respective levels (i.e. level 100,200,300 & 400) were awarded certificates.

On Saturday,13th April 2019, the executives and some members of the Environmental Health and Sanitation Students Association of Ghana (EHSSAG), University of Education, Winneba, Mampong campus did a cleanup Exercise on campus, visited the Mampong Babies Home and made some donations to the orphanage home.

The 7th EHSSAG Week Celebration was climaxed with an Inter-Level Football Gala on Sunday, 14th April, 2019 at College of Agriculture Park, University of Education, Winneba, Mampong Ashanti.