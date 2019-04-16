Mahama Follows Ofosu-Ampofo To Court Over Leaked Tape

Former President John Dramani Mahama has showed up at an Accra High Court where the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo is to appear over his alleged leaked kidnapping and assassination tapes.

The former President and other party heavy weights were at the premises of the court very early in the morning, at time the the gate to the court was not opened yet.

In court, alongside Mr. Mahama are the General Secretary of the NDC, Asiedu Nketia, Ato Dadzie, Kakra Esummah, Joyce Bawa Mogtari and other party officials.

The court room is currently filled to capacity as party supporters and symoathizers have thronged in their numbers, says DGN Online’s Gibril Abdul Razak who is covering the case.

The court premises and its immediate surroundings have been taken over by party supporters who have showed up in their numbers to support their embattled National Chairman.

There is heavy security presence in and around the court premises.

The court usually presided over by Justice Asiedu is yet to begin sitting.

Deputy Communications officer of the NDC, Kwaku Boahenis, also in court over the leaked tapes saga.

They are to answer questions on the charges leveled against them as a result of the explosive tapes.

Mr. Ofosu Ampofo, it would be recalled, was caught on tapes earlier this year purportedly calling for the assassinations and kidnappings of some Ghanaians as well as waging a “ruthless” war against the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa.

He was subsequently charged together with Mr. Boahen, by the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service.

The charges slapped on them are conspiracy to cause harm and assault against a public officer.

They have however denied the claims against them.

—Daily Guide