Rev. Kweitsu Grabs Honorary Doctorate Degree

The good works of Reverend Christian Kweitsu, CEO and Technical Audiologist, KRISPAT Hearing Centre Ghana Limited has attracted the attention of higher learning institution-Vinnytsia State Pedagogical University, Ukraine.

As a result, the University, founded in 1912, has conferred on him (Rev. Kweitsu) an Honorary Doctorate Degree in an unveiling ceremony in Accra on Monday.

In the coming weeks, (May -June) officials of Vinnytsia State Pedagogical University in collaboration with the Confederation of Governance Assessment Institute (COGAI) are expected to confer the Honorary Doctorate on him at University of Ghana, Legon.

A citation for the honour stated "This is in recognition of your enormous dedication and commitment to becoming a mogul in audiology and your efforts in ensuing the socio economic wellbeing of individuals in your country and Africa at large.

Your exploits in the health sector, especially in ensuring good hearing and the supply of hearing aids to Ghanaians is worthy of commendation.

Your ability to distinguish yourself in offering audiological services, hearing and hearing loss sensitization have earned you this honour.”

The Citation added “After assessing your achievement in Ghana and beyond, the Vinnytsia State Pedagogical University deemed it fit to confer upon you, a Doctorate of Philosophy (Honorary Doctorate) under the auspices of COGAI.

The University congratulates you on this noble achievement. You are a worthy model for the youth and a beacon of hope for businessmen and hearing loss patients in Ghana and Africa, Congratulations."

And responding to the recognition, Reverend Kweitsu said " I am really honoured for the recognition, coming from a reputable institution as Vinnytsia State University. It goes to show that people and institutions monitor my works, and the services KRISPAT render.

“Certainly, it will urge me to go the extra mile in what my hardworking staff and l are doing. I thank the University and all who made this happen."

Communication strategist for COGAI. Mr Isaac Rockson in a post event interview said " The whole idea behind this scheme is to celebrate Ghanaian businesses and individuals who are excelling in their respective fields of endeavors."

COGAI seeks to ensure that policies formulated and implemented by governing bodies and public institutions are tailored to meet the socio-economic needs of the people for the achievement of sustainable development, while commending and appreciating eminence of individuals/ corporate institutions in various fields.

KRISPAT Hearing, the largest private Hearing Centre in the country, having been in existence for 15 years provides services like computerized hearing tests (Audiometry), middle ear measurements (Typanometry), digital hearing aids and accessories, ear protections/ swimming plugs, primary Ear Nose and Throat (ENT) care, among others.

They have offices at Kumasi, Accra, Takoradi and Tema.

Previous winners of the prestigious honor is Fadda Dickson of Despite Group fame, Dr KK Peprah, Professor Kwame Kyei, Executive Chairman of Asante Kotoko SC, among others.