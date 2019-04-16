Youth Training Institutes Get New Female Dormitory

The Youth and Sports Minister, Hon. Isaac Kwame Asiamah (MP) has inspected a newly constructed girls dormitory at the Kofi Annan Youth Leadership, Skills and Training Institute (YLSTI) at Ajumako in the Central Region.

This follows a similar exercise conducted by the sector Minister at the Takrowase Institute in the Eastern Region, where another dormitory facility has been constructed.

During the inspection, the sector Minister explained that the purpose of these Institutions is to train the youth in employable skills (trade and vocation) in the areas of dressmaking, carpentry, metal fabrication amongst others and urged the youth to be focused and determined in their pursuit.

The Minister, however, bemoaned the years of neglect and failure to maintain the centres, disclosing that as part of the President’s vision, these institutes would be reformed, run professionally and rolled into the educational sector.

The Deputy Central Regional Minister, Hon. Thomas Agyei-Baffour expressed gratitude to the government for putting up such an edifice adding that he was delighted the region was one of the beneficiaries.

Hon. Baffour also called on the school Authorities and Management to ensure a rigorous maintenance culture to keep the facility in good shape for a long period of time.

The Principal of the Institute, Mrs Lydia Sefa Mawusi expressed her appreciation to Government for delivering on its promise.

