Ministers Tours Zoomlion’s Hi-tech Recycling Plant [Photo]

Regional Ministers across the country have toured Zoomlion's recently commissioned Hi-tech Integrated Recycling and Compost Plant to inspect the facility.

They urged the company to install such a facility in their various regions to help manage waste and create jobs for the teeming youth.

The facility situated at the Accra Waste Recovery Park, an industrial hub for the recovery of waste materials into reusable products, has a high material recovery rate of up to 90% of the mixed waste.

It has the capacity to process 200 metric tonnes of waste a day and nearly 100 metric tons of compost daily to support the agricultural and horticultural ventures.

The visit follows an announcement by the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies and owner of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong that the facility will be installed in all the 16 regions.

Taking the Ministers around the facility, the Plant Manager, Mr. Emmanuel Oteng explained that the plant is built on a robust technology and can produce 100 metric tons of organic compost per day to displace over 864,000 bags of chemical fertilizers imported into Ghana annually to boost the Ghanaian economy.

He said the socio-economic and job creation benefits of the facility is enormous as each plant will provide direct and indirect employment for over 1000 youth across the country.

He added that there will be major savings on the country's foreign exchange as 216,000 bags of compost would be produced annually per plant which will be an additional boost for government's planting for food and jobs programme.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Ishmael Ashittey, who led the delegation to the facility expressed his excitement describing it as a timely intervention to create jobs and manage waste sustainably.

The plant which has begun massive waste recovery and recycling since it was commissioned few days ago was busily receiving waste from various tricycle operators within Agbogbloshie and its environs when the regional ministers visited.

The facility will be expanded with additional waste treatment plants processing various waste components such as tyres, electronic waste, metal, scrap among others into reusable products.

