Haruna Iddrisu Wants Housing Ministry’s Budget Released Quickly To Tackle Flooding

Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader, wants the Ministry of Works and Housing to receive some priority in the disbursement of budgetary allocations as it puts in place measures to counter the threat of flooding in the country.

Mr. Iddrisu complained that monetary support for the Ministry “does not come regularly and does not come adequately.”

Such support is needed for a more comprehensive solution to Accra’s drainage problems, he stated on the floor of Parliament on Thursday.

“What the Minister needs is not this intervention. Do a comprehensive budget, go and get the President's support and approval to reform the drainage system of our country and to do away with open drains.”

In a direct appeal to the deputy Finance Minister, Kwaku Kwarteng, who is also a fellow legislator, the Minority Leader urged him to intercede on behalf of the Ministry for Works and Housing.

“Honourable Kwarteng, you and your minister [Ken Ofori Atta] must help the Ministry for Works and Housing. Their budget releases for the first quarter of this year [has not been released], release it to them so they can go and desilt gutters to save this country from any further flooding. We have no excuse for any further loss of life.”

Mr. Idrissu was speaking after the Minister for Works and Housing, Samuel Atta-Akyea told Parliament that work would soon commence on the dredging of the lower section of the Odaw River.

Mr. Atta-Akyea said this was part of the critical management plan of government to deal with perennial flooding, especially in Accra.

Briefing Parliament on the Ministry's plans to deal with flooding, Atta-Akyea outlined some drainage projects to be commenced across the country.

He said the projects will cost about GHc194.5 million.

“With regards to the Odaw River which has been causing perennial flooding in the nation's capital, improvement works have begun on some sections of the channel…Meanwhile, the Ministry has renewed the contract with Dredge Masters for another two years.”

The concerns follow the flooding in Accra after the most recent downpour on Sunday evening claimed five lives.

Areas like the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, Kanashie, Avenor among others saw major flooding making some roads unusable.

