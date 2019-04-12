Police Intensify Search Of Murders In 3 Regions

Police have intensified efforts to unravel mysteries surrounding three cases of murder in the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions this year.

According to the police, it requires reliable information from the public to arrest and prosecute suspects in connection with these murders.

Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, Brong Ahafo Regional Police Public Relations Officer expressed concern over the murders in the three regions.

He said on March 23, the police found the body of one Kwasi Bright 18, in a pool of blood at Dormaa-Ahenkro.

He noted that there was a deep cut on his forehead, and the body has since been deposited at the Dormaa-Ahenkro Presbyterian Hospital Mortuary.

Mr Oppong said on March 7, one Abubakari Sadick was arrested in connection with the murder of one Kofi Asante 48.

He said, in that case, the suspect with three other accomplices who are on the run, brutally assaulted the deceased who died upon arrival at the Regional Hospital in Sunyani.

The body has since been deposited at the hospital's mortuary as investigations continue.

Mr Oppong said on April 5, a body of a 35-year-old young woman was also discovered in a valley at Nyamebekyere Nkwanta near Akumsa-Dumase in the Nkoranza Municipality.

He said that she had a deep cut on her throat with a cement block placed on the chest, Chief Inspector Oppong stated.

–GNA