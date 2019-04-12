NDC Mourns Alhaji Ussifu Ali

The opposition National Democratic Congress is in a state of mourning following the death of one of its First Co-National Chairmen, Alhaji Ussifu Ali.

The party in a statement noted that Alhaji Ussifu Ali died at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital after a short illness in the mid-hours of Tuesday, April 9, 2019.

Alhaji Ussifu Ali until his passing was a member of the Council of Elders of the party.

The NDC has subsequently declared three days of mourning in his memory.

During this period all party flags will be flying at half-mast.

The NDC statement also indicated that Alhaji Ussifu Ali’s family held a ceremony at 1 pm at his residence in Tesano on Wednesday ahead of his interment at Kasoa Amahdiya Muslim Cemetery.

The final funeral rite (Adua) will also be held in his residence at Tesano today, Thursday.

The opposition party also recently mourned the passing of another former Chairman, Dr. Kwabena Adjei.

Dr Adjei also passed away at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital on March 12, 2019.

