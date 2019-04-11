11.04.2019 Ethiopia Flight data, voice recorders show how pilots desperately struggled to save Ethiopian plane from crashing Staff Writer Africa APR 11, 2019 ETHIOPIA A recently released investigative report in the Ethiopian plane crash has revealed the last six minutes of horror passengers and crew of the aircraft went through.The preliminary findings contained in a 33-page document show that pilots of the plane tried all they could to avert a crash but to no success.According to a report filed by the Standard on Monday, April 8, the Boeing 737 Max-8 kept flying in a nose down position and could not respond to all emergency procedures pilots executed.Here is a detailed account of what happened between 8.37am and 8.44am on the dark morning of Sunday, March 10.8.37:34 The control tower at Bole International Airport, in Addis Ababa gave crew nod to take off8.38:00The 737 Max-8 took off with accurate angle of attack (AOA) indications.8.38:44While climbing to the required cruising altitude, the captain's AOA indicator started indicating a conflicting angle from that of the first officer.8.38:58The captain engaged the autopilot hopping that it troubleshoots the differences in AOA.An autopilot warning was heard.8.39:01A second autopilot warning is recorded as captured by cockpit voice recorder.8.39:06The first officer is instructed by the captain to contact radar.8.39:22The plane's left autopilot is engaged for at least 33 seconds and flaps retracted (flaps are used to generate more lift during lower speed).8.39:28Autopilot is disengaged and plane experiences amplitude roll oscillations and at the same time literal acceleration.8.39:42Pilots set the plane to fly at 32,000 feet and the speed at 440.78 kph.8.39:45The captain instructed first officer to set the flaps up.8.39:50Heading started to change from 072 degrees that was set to 197 degrees while the pilot kept insisting to first officer to maintain runway heading.8.39:55Autopilot was turned off.8.40:00The plane recorded a nose down motion for about nine seconds causing a slight drop in altitude.8.40:03Terrain senors informed pilots that they were flying close to the ground.8.40:27Captain told the officers to trim up with him.8.40:35 First officer shouted "stab trim cut-out" two times.The captain acknowledged and first officer responded stab "trim cut-out."Read the ending of the article and find more news from Kenya on https://www.tuko.co.ke/latest/
8.37:34
The control tower at Bole International Airport, in Addis Ababa gave crew nod to take off
8.38:00
The 737 Max-8 took off with accurate angle of attack (AOA) indications.
8.38:44
While climbing to the required cruising altitude, the captain's AOA indicator started indicating a conflicting angle from that of the first officer.
8.38:58
The captain engaged the autopilot hopping that it troubleshoots the differences in AOA.
An autopilot warning was heard.
8.39:01
A second autopilot warning is recorded as captured by cockpit voice recorder.
8.39:06
The first officer is instructed by the captain to contact radar.
8.39:22
The plane's left autopilot is engaged for at least 33 seconds and flaps retracted (flaps are used to generate more lift during lower speed).
8.39:28
Autopilot is disengaged and plane experiences amplitude roll oscillations and at the same time literal acceleration.
8.39:42
Pilots set the plane to fly at 32,000 feet and the speed at 440.78 kph.
8.39:45
The captain instructed first officer to set the flaps up.
8.39:50
Heading started to change from 072 degrees that was set to 197 degrees while the pilot kept insisting to first officer to maintain runway heading.
8.39:55
Autopilot was turned off.
8.40:00
The plane recorded a nose down motion for about nine seconds causing a slight drop in altitude.
8.40:03
Terrain senors informed pilots that they were flying close to the ground.
8.40:27
Captain told the officers to trim up with him.
8.40:35
First officer shouted "stab trim cut-out" two times.
The captain acknowledged and first officer responded stab "trim cut-out."
