Flight data, voice recorders show how pilots desperately struggled to save Ethiopian plane from crashing

A recently released investigative report in the Ethiopian plane crash has revealed the last six minutes of horror passengers and crew of the aircraft went through.

The preliminary findings contained in a 33-page document show that pilots of the plane tried all they could to avert a crash but to no success.

According to a report filed by the Standard on Monday, April 8, the Boeing 737 Max-8 kept flying in a nose down position and could not respond to all emergency procedures pilots executed.

Here is a detailed account of what happened between 8.37am and 8.44am on the dark morning of Sunday, March 10.

8.37:34

The control tower at Bole International Airport, in Addis Ababa gave crew nod to take off

8.38:00

The 737 Max-8 took off with accurate angle of attack (AOA) indications.

8.38:44

While climbing to the required cruising altitude, the captain's AOA indicator started indicating a conflicting angle from that of the first officer.

8.38:58

The captain engaged the autopilot hopping that it troubleshoots the differences in AOA.

An autopilot warning was heard.

8.39:01

A second autopilot warning is recorded as captured by cockpit voice recorder.

8.39:06

The first officer is instructed by the captain to contact radar.

8.39:22

The plane's left autopilot is engaged for at least 33 seconds and flaps retracted (flaps are used to generate more lift during lower speed).

8.39:28

Autopilot is disengaged and plane experiences amplitude roll oscillations and at the same time literal acceleration.

8.39:42

Pilots set the plane to fly at 32,000 feet and the speed at 440.78 kph.

8.39:45

The captain instructed first officer to set the flaps up.

8.39:50

Heading started to change from 072 degrees that was set to 197 degrees while the pilot kept insisting to first officer to maintain runway heading.

8.39:55

Autopilot was turned off.

8.40:00

The plane recorded a nose down motion for about nine seconds causing a slight drop in altitude.

8.40:03

Terrain senors informed pilots that they were flying close to the ground.

8.40:27

Captain told the officers to trim up with him.

8.40:35

First officer shouted "stab trim cut-out" two times.

The captain acknowledged and first officer responded stab "trim cut-out."

