May 15 To June 15 Closed Season For Fishing

The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture has announced the nationwide closed season for fishing from May 15 to June 15, 2019.

Last year, stakeholders in the fisheries sector opposed the ban because of what they said was the failure of the Ministry to inform them ahead of time.

Sector Minister, Elizabeth Afoley Quaye, said her outfit had several engagements with the various stakeholders this year, to arrive at the date, adding that the Ministry will collaborate with the Ghana Navy to ensure strict compliance.

At a media encounter in Accra on Wednesday, she also said that the fisher folk have assured them of their willingness to comply with the ban.

“This year, we wanted it to be a demand driven activity and voluntary. So we asked the fisherman themselves to give us the date that makes them comfortable. In our consultations, we came to a conclusion; the fishermen themselves give us the dates which they believe could do the closed seasons. So they gave us the 15th of May to the 15th of June for the inshore and artisanal fishermen. The industrial trawlers also agreed their closed season from the 1st of August to the 30th of September”, she said.

Last year when the closed season was announced, some fishermen in Accra called on government not to go ahead with the decision to place a ban on fishing activities in August.

The reason for the ban then, was however not been clearly stated.

Some fisher-folk at James Town and Chorkor in Accra have told Citi News that the ban must not be implemented because it will affect them and their families.

Fisheries Alliance predicted halt in fishing activities in 2017

In 2017, the co-convener of the Fisheries Alliance, Richster Nii Armah Armafio, said that the Fisheries Commission was working with the implementers of the Sustainable Fisheries Management Plan Project to bring a halt to all fishing activities for one month this year .activities for one month this year .

The reason given at the time was that such an act would help in the regeneration of fish stock in Ghana's fishing waters.

“Scientists are telling us that Sadinella stocks are pregnant around August and so if you have observed when you get them, they have a lot of eggs in them. The idea is to allow August to pass so that they will lay their eggs for the juveniles to go into the wild. The adults will then be available for capture.”

“You need every fish to spawn at least once to keep the cycle going. If we want to restock our fisheries, we need not disturb the spawning process.”

