Assin South MP Donates 10 Laptop To Alma Mater

Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin South Constituency in the Central Region, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, has donated 10 laptops and 20 units of LED streetlights to his alma mater – University of MINES & Technology (UMaT) – Tarkwa.

According to the MP, the donation made on Friday, April 5, was in support of the university's innovation and entrepreneurship programme dubbed, “The Incubation Hub”.

The Hub nurtures the innovations and inventions of students of the university

Presenting the items, Rev. Fordjour explained that it was most gratifying for him to give back with his modest means to an institution which imparted in him unique values of excellence, the fear of God and selfless leadership.

Earlier, speaking as the main speaker at the fifth Innovation and Career Fair of the University under the theme: “Think Smart, Be Innovative,” the lawmaker challenged students to devise creative and innovative solutions for the numerous problems and challenges evident in health, education, agriculture, industry and environmental sectors and by so doing, create opportunities of commercial scales in pursuit of the 'Ghana Beyond Aid' agenda.

He also called on the government, corporate bodies and donor partners to support UMaT Incubation Hub and provide the needed funding to convert the brilliant innovations and inventions into commercially viable products and services.

Vice Chancellor of UMaT Prof Jerry S. Y. Kuma who received the donation on behalf of the university, thanked Ntim Fordjour for his kind gesture.

He commended the MP for the advocacy taken to rally support for the financing of the ultimate UMaT Master Development Plan which is estimated at $600 million.

The Vice Chancellor assured the alumnus and the MP that whereas the laptops would be very helpful for the Incubation Hub, the LED streetlights donated would also provide illumination and improve the security of the campus and residential areas.

Rev. Fordjour graduated with a second class upper degree in Mineral Engineering from UMaT in 2007.

