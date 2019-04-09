Fire Service Trainees Drove To Go Home

Some trainees of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) have been asked to go home until further notice. The trainees, made up of recruits and cadet, were due to go through the final phase of their training after successfully completing a three-month internship at the various fire stations across the country.

The directive, contained in a letter dated April 1, and issued by the Chief Fire Officer, Edwin Ekow Blankson, did not give reasons except that “appropriate steps are being taken to authenticate documents and other information submitted to the Service by the trainees concerned.”

“Only those who satisfy the requirements for employment into the Ghana National Fire Service shall be recalled to participate in the final phase of the training programme,” it added.

It, however, directed the first, second and the third batches who have received appointment letters and are being paid allowances, to remain at post.

—Graphic.com