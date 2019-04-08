12 Persons Arrested Over Illegal Guns In Nambiri

A combined team of police and military officers have nabbed 12 persons with six single barrel guns at Nambiri, a dominant Chorkosi community.

The team was in the community as part of their usual patrols when they chanced on one person wielding a single barrel gun.

Public Relations Officer for the Northern Regional Police Command, Ussif Tanko who confirmed the arrest to Citi News said, the suspect who took to his heels upon seeing the patrol team was arrested after a hot chase.

The team then decided to conduct a search in the community where the weapons were retrieved while the owners were arrested to assist in investigations.

Six of the suspects who had no exhibits were released on police enquiry bail.

The remaining suspects have however been detained in Yendi.

Meanwhile, both the Konkomba and Chekosi communities remain calm and peaceful as a result of the extensive community engagements and intensive police and military patrols coupled.

N/R: 14 Chekosis arrested in Saboba over a planned attack on Konkombas

Last Friday, 14 people believed to be Chekosis were arrested by the police in the Saboba district of the Northern Region.

They were arrested in one of the villages in the area in connection with the recent disturbances in that part of the country.

The suspects were expected to be transferred to Tamale.

There was a near clash again in the Chereponi District when some Anuful women went to a stream to wash their clothes.

According to reports, some Konkomba men ambushed them at the streamside, canned them and burnt their clothes.

The women later went home and reported the incident.

Yaa-Naa sends a delegation to Chereponi over violence

Meanwhile, the Overload of Dagbon, Yaa Naa Mahama Abukari II subsequently sent a delegation to the troubled Chereponi and Saboba districts to seek for peace.

–citinewsroom