Savelugu To Get Bio-Larvicide Factory– Nana Addo

A bio-larvicide factory in Savelugu will soon be set up in the Northern Region.

President Akufo-Addo announced the establishment of the factory in Cuba.

“Soon, through a joint venture agreement with Labiofam S.A., a bio-larvicide factory will be established in Savelugu, in the Northern Region of Ghana,” said the President while touring Stella S.A. Chocolate factory, and Labiofam S.A.

The President also indicated that “an agreement is also being reached for the sale of Ghana's cocoa liquor to the Stella S.A. chocolate factory in Cuba, and we want to examine the possibility of Stella S.A. establishing a manufacturing facility in Ghana.”

Officials from Labiofam and their Ghanaian promoters, the President stressed, have to make sure that “we sign the technical services contract between West Africa bio-products limited and yourselves, and make sure that the arrangements for funding are in place so we can get going.”

“Our relations with this country have been very good, right from the beginning, and we have always to remember that Ghana was the very first African country to recognize the government of the Cuban Revolution. Establishing this plant in Ghana will be very strong consolidation of our relations,” he added.

–citinewsroom