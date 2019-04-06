Boeing's CEO Just Made Truly Stunning Announcement About Company's Grounded 737 MAX Aircraft

Lion Air Flight 610 -- a Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft -- crashed on October 29, 2018 shortly after takeoff from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta.

All 189 passengers and crew died in the disaster.

Then, on March 10, 2019, Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 -- another Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft -- crashed soon after takeoff from Addis Ababa Bole International Airport in Ethiopia. All 157 passengers and crew died in this latest disaster involving Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

After initially resisting calls to ground the Boeing 737 MAX, on March 13, 2019 the FAA did just that. And, a day later, Boeing suspended deliveries of the aircraft while it focused on determining the cause of the crashes and coming up with a fix.

Unfortunately, it may take weeks or even months before the fix is delivered, tested, and 737 MAX aircraft are allowed to fly again. With Southwest, American, and United losing millions of dollars because of the grounding of their 737 MAX airplanes, the fix can't come soon enough.