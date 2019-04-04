Modern Ghana logo

General News | Apr 4, 2019

Strengthening National Accounts, SDGs And Employment At The Heart Of ECA-Egypt Bilateral Meeting

Staff Writer
ECA Executive Secretary Vera Songwe met on Sunday 24th March with the Egyptian Minister of Planning, Monitoring and Administrative Reform Hala Helmy El Said and Deputy Minister for Planning Ahmed Kamaly, on the sidelines of ECA’s 52ndSession and Conference of African Ministers of Finance, Planning and Economic Development.

Their discussions included possible cooperation opportunities on national accounts. They also focused on collaboration on employment issues, a topic the ECA Office in North Africa is currently specializing in.

They agreed on the joint organization of a regional workshop on the mainstreaming of SDGs into national policies and strategies, to be held in preparation for the New York-based High-Level Policy Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF) in July 2019.

Vera Songwe and Hala Helmy El Said also discussed preparations for the Intergovernmental Committee of Experts of the ECA Office in North Africa, scheduled to take place in late 2019.

