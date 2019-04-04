V/R: Work commences on Agormor CHIPS compound project

Dr. Prince Sodoke Amuzu, the District Chief Executive of the Akatsi North District, has cut sod to officially commence work on the building of a six-unit block CHIPS compound for the people of Agormor in a short ceremony on Wednesday.

The facility when completed, would have a maternity room, treatment room, records, and two other additional rooms that would provide health care delivery for the people of Agormor, Avevi, Nyitavuta, Korve and some other satellite communities.

The project would have an auxiliary accommodation facility of a one bedroom semi-detatched self-contain and a mechanised borehole for the nurses.

The project, which is being funded by the Japan Embassy through the Needy Club of Ghana, with counterpart funding from the District Assembly and community support, is expected to be completed in December this year, at an estimated cost of Six-Hundred and Eighty Thousand Ghana Cedis (Ghc680,000).

According to the Executive Chairman of The Needy Club of Ghana Mr. Apostle Carl, coming the aid of the people of Agormor with the facility, is in fulfillment of organization's dreams to bring health care delivery closer to every Ghanaian, especially deprived communities.

He added that the persistent request by the DCE is a key factor in bringing the project to Agormor.

Dr. Sodoke (DCE), in his address noted that, it has always been his dream to lessen the plight of the people of Agormor and its adjoining communities who have to travel to Akatsi and Dakpa in order to access health care, even in the most precarious circumstances.

He implored the community to give their outmost support through communual efforts, for the steady completion of the project.

"I recall that myself and the MP commissioned a Pencils of Promise's five-unit classroom block for the people of Korve recently. Sadly enough, the contractor complained that at some point, the community withdrew their commitment and refused to help. This attitude delayed the completion of the project", he said.

"All I am asking from you people is that, the facility is for you and you must organize communual labour and give the needed support to the contractor for the job to be completed on time."

Residents who were at the ceremony especially the women, heaved a sign of relieve and could not hold back their joy as they cheered on the name of the DCE and the other funding donors throughout the ceremony.

By: Abdul-Iddrisu Faisel