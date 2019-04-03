Tain DCE Cries To Corporate Ghana For Support To Develop District

District Chief Executive (DCE) for Tain in the Brong Ahafo Region, Madam Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh has made a passionate appeal to corporate and other stakeholders to aid in the development of the District.

She said she has been making efforts to get investors from the corporate world to help bring the needed development to the district as well as the chiefs.

Madam Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh made the appeal during an interaction with the chiefs and people of Tiadene, a farming community in the district.

She inspected a 6 unit classroom block constructed with ancillary facilities at Nkrankrom, 6 unit classroom block at Kwame Mensah and Kwadwolongo, Clinic with staff quarters at Tanokrom and Tiadene and maternity block at Seikwa.

The DCE stated that the projects when completed would enhance access to quality healthcare and education.

According to the DCE, the development of the district could only be realized only when all stakeholders compliment her efforts to help provide the needed socio-economic and infrastructural development to the people.