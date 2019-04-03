Project Maji Commissions 42nd Mechanized Borehole in Ghana.

Project Maji has commissioned the 42nd mechanised borehole at Ekawso as part of its commitment to help the over 6 million people who do not have access to clean water in Ghana.

Located within the Kwahu West Municipal Assembly, the people of EKawso are mostly left with no other option than to rely on the “Alosupong” river as the only water source whenever the borehole breaks down.

The people of Nkawso, particularly the students walk for more than 20 minutes from their homes just to get water for their domestic consumption before going to school.

Speaking at the event, Communications Director of Project Maji, Rosemary Irons indicated that, the new solar powered mechanised borehole water facility are ideal for communities without access to reliable electricity since it relies solely on solar panels for power.

She also emphasized on their unwavering commitment to provide portable water to more than one-million rural Africans by the year 2025 in line with sustainable Development Goal three, four and six.

“Our mechanised boreholes have 9 taps attached to them and can be used concurrently. They are mostly built closer to homes, schools and community centers to save time so that students can go to school early,” she added.

The funds for the mechanized pump, unlike previous occasions was raised by a group of school children from Sevenoaks School who were present at the commissioning ceremony

Speaking on behalf of the Assembly Member of Ekawso electoral area, Madam Agnes Okantah Adusei promised to ensure the community takes good care of the mechanised borehole.

The occasion also featured the commissioning of a community library by Reading Spot Charity from the United Kingdom.