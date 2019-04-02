Ghana Key Population Unique ID System Launched

Ghana has chalked yet another laudable feat in the anti-HIV campaign with the introduction of the Ghana Key Population Unique Identification System (GKPUIS), an initiative that has gained public commendation and endorsement from the Ministry of Health.

GKPUIS is an ultra-modern database system to capture, store and analyze accurate data and information on HIV and AIDS services given to key affected population and generally, persons whose lifestyles put them at a higher risk of contracting HIV.

Apart from Ghana, India and Morocco are the only countries using the technology that is designed specifically to identify and account for services provided to vulnerable groups which is also referred to as key populations (KPs).

“This is a very good news as it will contribute in no small way in ensuring that high-quality data is captured with the objective of minimizing double counting and ensuring that collected and reported KP data is clean and reliable”, Minister of Health, Dr. Kweku Agyeman-Manu noted in a speech read on his behalf during the GKPUIS launch in Accra Tuesday.

He continued: “We are equally very hopeful that this system will become the necessary database to provide quality data for policy formulation and service provision for KPs in Ghana and beyond. It is also our expectation that the data from the GKPUIS will be integrated with data from the Ghana Health service through the e-tracker to ensure continuum of care for all reactive KPs until they attain viral suppression.”

The Minister expressed optimism that all KP organisations will find the newly launched GKPUIS platform useful in capturing the required data about KP programming in Ghana and beyond.

Speaking at the launch, Acting Director of the Ghana Aids Commission (GAC), Kyeremen Atuahene, said GKPUIS will minimize the challenge of double counting.

He added that it will aid in estimating the actual authentic size of various key population sub-groups at identified hotspots across the country.

Mr Atuahene said, “the system is fully compliant with data protection and security regulations and all users are to strictly adhere to confidentially requirements.”

Speaking on the theme, “Leaving No One Behind By Reaching The Unreached”, the Acting Director General of the GAC explained from a public health perspective that it is not prudent to exclude key populations in planning the anti-HIV campaign else they and persons within their network would spread the virus among the general population.

Mr Atuahene expressed heartfelt appreciation to West Blue Consult, the technology partner in the building and operation of GKPUIS.

He stressed that without the technical support and sponsorship of West Blue over the last five years, GKPUIS could not have been a success.

Presidential Advisor of HIV/Aids, Ambassador Dr Mokowa Blay Adu-Gyamfi, who chaired the occasion said the introduction of GKPUIS charts a path for an improved, accurate and reliable data management system for Key population program in Ghana.

He posited that it also support efficient and evidence-based planning which is data driven for the national response.

The Chief Executive Officer of Westblue Consulting Limited, Mr Mark Addo, said the technology will not only address personalized health care delivery but to assist the secure and confidential management of personal health records for effective programme planning by GAC.

"Additionally, the introduction of this system will improve the efficiency of the Commission's operations and assist in the long-term shared vision of meeting the Sustainable Development Goals," he said.

Mr Addo pledged the continous support of Westblue Consulting Limited towards the sustainability of the GKPUIS programme.

How GKPUIS works

To access the system, you have to visit www.gkpuis.gov.gh. A log in screen will pop up to enable users to log onto the system. On the log on screen, users will be asked to type user name and password and after which the system will then open to the user.