WordDigest: Expressing Gratitude To God (1) Devotion

"I stand silently before the Lord, waiting for him to rescue me. For salvation comes from him alone. Yes, he alone is my Rock, my rescuer, defense and fortress. Why then should I be tense with fear when troubles come? (Psalms 62:1-2) Living Bible

Obviously, people run to God for solutions to their problems especially either after exhausting every avenue which wasn't fruitful or come to a realisation that only God make it happen.

That isn't God's way for all. God expects us to be devoted to His will at the backdrop of what might be the situation.

From the scripture, David confided in the Lord for His salvation. He was before the Lord though silent yet wasn't tense with fear because he gave his life to the course of God.

Knowing this, having been redeemed from sin, we must express our admiration and devotion to Him. How can we be devoted to God?

1. Studying His word. It should be part of our daily routine.

2. Being committed to services for the body of Christ. It should be an integral part of our life.

3. Be led by God always by walking in the spirit not in flesh.

In all things be thankful to the Lord.

Prayer

O Lord thank you for the power of salvation through Christ Jesus. Grant me the power to devote to your course now and forever, Amen.

✍ Rev. EZ

