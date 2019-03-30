Three SHSs Share Dam Water With Animals

Ghana Senior High School, Vittin Senior High School and Dabokpa Technical School students are forced to share the only source of water with animals.

The three schools have been faced with water crisis and are forced to depend on dam water due to the lack of portable water.

Students of these schools spend hours fetching water from the dam instead of studying or doing their assignments.

A visit to the Ghanasco dam located at Kukuo, a suburb of Tamale revealed that animals and the students share the same dam water.

A student of Ghansco who spoke to DGN Online on condition of anonymity said even though the school authority provide them with tanker water , it was always not enough due to the population of the school.

According to him, after classes hours the students will have to depend on the dam water because the water the school provides is not adequate.

He indicated that the dam water is normally mixed with chemicals before they consume it.

But he was quick to say that sometimes when it’s critical, they use the water in its row state to prepare their food at the dormitory even though there are health related issues.

Students from Vittin and Dabokpa Technical School walk a distance to the Ghanasco dam to get access to the dam water.

They appealed to Ghana Water Company and government to come to their aid.

The Sustainable Development Goal which Ghana is a signatory to, goal 6 talks about ensuring availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.

—Daily Guide